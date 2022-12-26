BSF, BGB hold sector-level meeting in Bengal

The border forces of India and Bangladesh on Monday held a sector-level meeting along the international border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district to discuss several issues such as cross-border movement, smuggling and infiltration, a BSF official said.

BSF Berhampore sector DIG Rajesh Kumar Mishra and Border Guards Bangladesh Kushtia sector commander Deputy Director General Emarat Hossain represented their respective sides at the meeting held on zero point close to Gandhina BOP of the South Bengal Frontier, he said.

Smuggling, cross-border movement and infiltration were among the issues discussed during the meeting and both sides affirmed the resolve to maintain friendly ties, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)