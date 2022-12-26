Left Menu

Governor delaying assent to quota bills: Chhattisgarh CM

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-12-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 20:10 IST
Governor delaying assent to quota bills: Chhattisgarh CM
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said state Governor Anusuiya Uikey was delaying assent to amendment bills related to reservation passed by the state assembly earlier this month under one pretext or the other.

The bills will take the overall reservation in the state to 76 per cent.

Calling it an example of an attempt to weaken and demean Constitutional institutions, he said the ruling Congress would organise a mega rally in the state capital Raipur on January 3.

''The governor was looking for excuses to delay the process of approving these bills. The bills were passed by the state assembly. Is the legal advisor to Raj Bhawan bigger than the state's Vidhan Sabha which passed the bills?'' Baghel asked while speaking to reporters.

''It is a live example of how an attempt is being made to weaken and demean constitutional institutions,'' he alleged.

The state government last week submitted a reply to the governor over ten-point queries raised by her in connection with the two quota bills seeking to hike the overall reservation in the state to 76 per cent.

''When the governor raised 10-point queries in connection with bills, all my officers were against sending the reply as there is no such arrangement in the Constitution. But keeping in view her stubbornness and the interest of 2.5 crore people of the state, I decided to send her the replies. To satisfy the (her) ego, we replied,'' Baghel said.

He alleged the governor is again looking for excuses.

''She will get a reply from the state government examined by the legal advisor. Only the High Court and the Supreme Court can do such examinations. This is unfortunate that now the legal advisor will examine it. Has the legal advisor become bigger than the state Assembly?'' he asked.

The Assembly on December 3 passed the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment Bill and the Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in admission) amendment bill related to the quota in government jobs and admission in educational institutions in proportion to the population of different categories in the state.

According to these bills, the Scheduled Tribe will get a quota of 32 per cent, Other Backward Classes 27 per cent, and Scheduled Castes 13 per cent while four per cent has been provisioned for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), taking the overall reservation to 76 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022