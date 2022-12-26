Woman, toddler son charred to death in Assam

A 22-year-old woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old son were charred to death when a fire broke out in their house in Tinsukia district of Assam, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Betiania village under Panitola police station on Sunday night.

''At the time of the incident, her husband was not present at the house. Besides the two victims, her father-in-law was there,'' he added.

Her father-in-law noticed the fire and raised an alarm, but the woman and the child could not come out of the house.

''Fire tenders reached the spot after getting information, but they could not save the mother and the kid,'' the official said. The blaze was suspected to be caused by a lamp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)