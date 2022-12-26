Left Menu

Girl injured after dress catches fire in Kolkata church

A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured after her dress caught fire from a candle while she was clicking a selfie in a church in south Kolkatas Kasba area, police said on Monday.A sub-inspector of Kasba police station was also injured while trying to save the girl, a police officer said.The incident took place during Christmas celebrations on Sunday night when the girl, along with her parents, went to the church at Tagore Park area.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 23:42 IST
Girl injured after dress catches fire in Kolkata church
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured after her dress caught fire from a candle while she was clicking a selfie in a church in south Kolkata's Kasba area, police said on Monday.

A sub-inspector of Kasba police station was also injured while trying to save the girl, a police officer said.

The incident took place during Christmas celebrations on Sunday night when the girl, along with her parents, went to the church at Tagore Park area. ''Her dress caught fire from a candle while she was trying to take a selfie. One of our officers was also injured while trying to save her,'' he said.

The injured girl is being treated for burn injuries at ESI Hospital in Manicktala area and her condition is stated to be stable, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States
3
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45

 United States
4
DIY air filter can effectively filter out viruses, air pollutants: Study

DIY air filter can effectively filter out viruses, air pollutants: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022