Girl injured after dress catches fire in Kolkata church

A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured after her dress caught fire from a candle while she was clicking a selfie in a church in south Kolkata's Kasba area, police said on Monday.

A sub-inspector of Kasba police station was also injured while trying to save the girl, a police officer said.

The incident took place during Christmas celebrations on Sunday night when the girl, along with her parents, went to the church at Tagore Park area. ''Her dress caught fire from a candle while she was trying to take a selfie. One of our officers was also injured while trying to save her,'' he said.

The injured girl is being treated for burn injuries at ESI Hospital in Manicktala area and her condition is stated to be stable, he added.

