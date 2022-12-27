Russia's Lavrov: Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow's proposals or our army will decide
Moscow's proposals for "demilitarisation" and "denazification" of Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and it is up to Ukrainian authorities to fulfil them, otherwise the Russian army will decide the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
"Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia's security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy," Russian state news agency cited Lavrov as saying.
"The point is simple: Fulfil them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army." (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly and by Ron Popeski in Winnipeg; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Ron Popeski; Editing by Sandra Maler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sandra Maler
- Winnipeg
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Lidia Kelly
- Lavrov
- Melbourne
- Ron Popeski
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Russia says U.S. is not taking a constructive approach to Istanbul talks
Russian rouble weakens with rate decision edging closer
WRAPUP 2-Fighting rages in east Ukraine, West eyes more sanctions on Russia
UPDATE 1-EU to discuss Russia, Iran sanctions, top up of Ukraine arms fund
Russia’s McDonald’s successor replacing Big Mac with ‘Big Hit’