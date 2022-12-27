Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov: Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow's proposals or our army will decide

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 03:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 03:46 IST
Moscow's proposals for "demilitarisation" and "denazification" of Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and it is up to Ukrainian authorities to fulfil them, otherwise the Russian army will decide the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia's security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy," Russian state news agency cited Lavrov as saying.

"The point is simple: Fulfil them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army." (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly and by Ron Popeski in Winnipeg; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Ron Popeski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

