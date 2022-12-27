Left Menu

Man found dead at Gurugram guest house

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-12-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 11:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The body of a member of the Badhda block samiti of Charkhi Dadri district was found hanging at a guest house located in sector 31 here, police said on Tuesday.

He was identified as Ashok Kumar (40), winning candidate of ward number 1 of the Badhda block samiti, they said.

The body was found in a washroom of the guest house on Monday night, police said.

The cause of death is yet to ascertained and the matter is under investigation, Sector 40 police station SHO Satish Kumar said, adding that no suicide note was found.

The election of chairman of the Badhda block samiti is to be held on Wednesday and some members of samiti were staying at the guest house.

''We have kept the body at a mortuary. His family members have been informed,'' Kumar said.

