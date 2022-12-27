Russia will not propose new initiatives on strategic arms - TASS cites Lavrov
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 12:39 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia does not intend to propose any new initiatives on strategic arms or security guarantees, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview published by the TASS news agency on Tuesday.
Lavrov also called on the West to exercise maximum restraint in the "highly sensitive" nuclear sphere.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Sergei Lavrov
- TASS
- Lavrov
- West
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Russia says U.S. is not taking a constructive approach to Istanbul talks
Russian rouble weakens with rate decision edging closer
Russia’s McDonald’s successor replacing Big Mac with ‘Big Hit’
WRAPUP 2-Fighting rages in east Ukraine, West eyes more sanctions on Russia
UPDATE 1-EU to discuss Russia, Iran sanctions, top up of Ukraine arms fund