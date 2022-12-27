Left Menu

Bodies of couple found hanging in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:18 IST
Bodies of couple found hanging in UP's Pratapgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of a young couple were found hanging from a tree in a village in Jethwara police station limits about 30 km from here, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, Jethwara police station SHO Abhishek said.

The deceased youth was 19 years old while the woman was 18, he said.

Both belonged to the same caste and it is probably related to a love affair, the SHO said, adding that no complaint had been received yet.

Villagers claimed the couple was in a relationship and alleged that they were murdered and their bodies hanged, the police said, adding that a probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022