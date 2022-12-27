Left Menu

Maha Assembly passes resolution to 'legally pursue' inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking K'taka villages into western state

It also laid claim to more than 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to ''legally pursue'' inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state, amid the raging boundary dispute between the two states.

The resolution moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the Karnataka state legislature had passed a resolution on the issue to purposely fuel the border row.

''The state government stands resolutely with the Marathi-speaking people in 865 villages. The state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include inch and inch of land of the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka,'' said the resolution passed in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly had on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution on border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the southern state's interests and not to cede an inch of land to its neighbour.

The resolution had also condemned the border dispute ''created'' by Maharashtra. The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to more than 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

