PM Modi's brother, family injured in accident near Mysuru

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 27-12-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 16:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near here, police said on Tuesday.

According to sources, other than the driver, Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law and a child were in the car.

They are said to have suffered some injuries and have been shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment.

As per the police, the injuries are said to be ''minor'' in nature.

The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, is said to have hit the road divider.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

