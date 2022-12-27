Left Menu

Motorcycle-borne goons rob cash collection agents of Rs 24 lakh in Gurugram

Two unidentified goons allegedly chased two motorcycle-borne employees of a cash collection agency on another two-wheeler and robbed them of over Rs 24 lakh at Chakkarpur village here, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place near Radha Krishna Temple around 2.50 pm on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The incident took place near Radha Krishna Temple around 2.50 pm on Monday. According to the complaint filed by Rajeev Ranjan, an employee of the collection agency, he and his colleague had gone to collect the cash from a store near the vegetable market in Chakkarpur village.

The store owner had given them Rs 2,470,530, which they kept in a bag. When the duo reached the temple around 2.50 pm, two unidentified youths came from behind on another motorcycle and overtook their two-wheeler. The accused, who were wearing helmets, stopped their motorcycle and hit Ranjan's colleague Ankur on his head with a brick. When Ranjan protested, one of the accused hit him with his helmet, the police said citing the complaint. The accused then snatched the cash bag and the keys to their motorcycle and fled, Ranjan said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered under sections 379-B (snatching and use of force) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station on the basis of the complaint.

''We are probing the matter on the basis of the CCTV footage. Efforts are being made to identify the accused and they will be arrested as early as possible,'' said Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Dr Kavita.

