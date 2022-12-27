Fire erupts in refinery in Iraq's Erbil

A fire broke out in a refinery in Iraq's northern city of Erbil and attempts by firefighting teams to get it under control are ongoing, state news agency reported on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available. (Reporting Nayera Abdallah; writing by Yomna Ehab; editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)