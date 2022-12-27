Exploitation of nature led to climate change and global warming: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said humans have exploited nature which created various problems including climate change and global warming.

Chouhan was addressing the inaugural function of a conference ''SuJalam'', being organised to discuss the conservation and purity of water from the Indian perspective.

''Humans have disturbed the natural balance by exploiting nature. Exploiting resources wisely will only protect nature,'' he said.

He said the situation is worrying given pollution in the environment and climate change. ''Global warming is happening and a crisis looming large on the earth,'' Chouhan said.

''If this situation continues, the temperature of the earth will go up, glaciers will melt, and water will flow into the sea raising its water level. Ultimately, many cities will submerge,'' the chief minister said.

Chouhan said the state government will work on the idea and action plan prepared regarding water elements in the three-day conference.

He also said more than four lakh water structures have been prepared in the past years in Madhya Pradesh and the Jan Abhiyan Parishad of the state has tried to revive 313 rivers.

If the balance of the five elements – earth, water, fire, wind, and space - is not maintained, the balance of the earth will disturb, Chouhan added.

Minister for Jalshakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said it should now be thought about how food and water will be made available to the people in 2050.

''We all are fortunate that the concept of 'Panchbhoots' or five elements developed in our country,'' he said.

With the Namami Gange campaign, the water of the entire Ganga river has been made suitable for bathing in just five years, the Union minister said.

''Uninterrupted availability of water for all is our biggest challenge in the times to come,'' Shekhawat said.

Other guests of the programme including former RSS Sarkaryawah Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi also addressed the conference.

