U.S. Supreme Court leaves pandemic-era border restrictions in place, takes up case
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place for the time being a pandemic-era order allowing U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border so it could consider whether 19 states could challenge the policy's end.
The court granted a request by a group of Republican state attorneys general to consider whether they could intervene in a dispute over the emergency order known as Title 42 and challenge a lower court's ruling invalidating the policy.
The states had argued lifting the policy could lead to an increase in already-record border crossings.
