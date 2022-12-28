Rajasthan government receives award for effective government communication

Rajasthan government's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has been honoured with the ''Effective Government Communication Award'' for taking public welfare schemes through digital media to the general public and the beneficiaries.

The award was given by the Public Relations Society of India (PSRI) at Bhopal on Tuesday.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel presented the award to Arun Joshi, Additional Director, DIPR at the 44th Annual Convention of PSRI.

MP Uday Singh, National President of PRSI Ajit Pathak, and public relations professionals from different states were present on the occasion.

It may be noted that nearly 20 lakh people have been connected with WhatsApp groups at all gram panchayats and ward levels across the state. Publicity materials are being sent daily on the WhatsApp groups.

The department has done innovations like the Information e-Bulletin, Sujus Video Bulletin, and Sujus Awaaz (Podcast) through which information about daily news, interviews of beneficiaries, and important government decisions are made available.

Apart from this, a Sujus Mobile App has also been launched by the department in which all press notes, special articles, success stories, important photographs, e-bulletin, video bulletin, Sujus Awaz, and live programs of welfare schemes are displayed on mobile.

