Left Menu

Rajasthan government receives award for effective government communication

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-12-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 11:35 IST
Rajasthan government receives award for effective government communication
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan government's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has been honoured with the ''Effective Government Communication Award'' for taking public welfare schemes through digital media to the general public and the beneficiaries.

The award was given by the Public Relations Society of India (PSRI) at Bhopal on Tuesday.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel presented the award to Arun Joshi, Additional Director, DIPR at the 44th Annual Convention of PSRI.

MP Uday Singh, National President of PRSI Ajit Pathak, and public relations professionals from different states were present on the occasion.

It may be noted that nearly 20 lakh people have been connected with WhatsApp groups at all gram panchayats and ward levels across the state. Publicity materials are being sent daily on the WhatsApp groups.

The department has done innovations like the Information e-Bulletin, Sujus Video Bulletin, and Sujus Awaaz (Podcast) through which information about daily news, interviews of beneficiaries, and important government decisions are made available.

Apart from this, a Sujus Mobile App has also been launched by the department in which all press notes, special articles, success stories, important photographs, e-bulletin, video bulletin, Sujus Awaz, and live programs of welfare schemes are displayed on mobile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022