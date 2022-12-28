Left Menu

Teenage girl gang-raped in Pune; 6 men held

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 16:10 IST
Teenage girl gang-raped in Pune; 6 men held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old year was raped allegedly by six men in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Wednesday.

The six accused were arrested on Tuesday and a case registered against them on the complaint of the victim's mother, they said.

The victim and one of the accused knew each other, the police said.

The accused allegedly kidnapped the victim at knifepoint and they raped her at a lodge here sometime between June and December this year. They asked her not to inform about the incident to anyone while threatening to share her nude photographs on social media, police officials said.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022