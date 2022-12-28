Left Menu

Japan to provide flood relief goods to DR Congo

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to the Democratic Republic of Congo to support the people affected by the flood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-12-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 17:52 IST
Japan to provide flood relief goods to DR Congo
Image Credit: Flickr

Today, December 28, upon the request of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, blankets and sleeping pads) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the Democratic Republic of Congo in response to the damages caused by the flood.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to the Democratic Republic of Congo to support the people affected by the flood.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the flood caused by heavy rain in the country from December 12-13, has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives, and significant physical damages. According to the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, as of December 16, 2022, 169 people died, 30 were injured, 280 houses collapsed and around 39,000 people were affected by the flood.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022