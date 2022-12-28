Japan to provide flood relief goods to DR Congo

Today, December 28, upon the request of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, blankets and sleeping pads) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the Democratic Republic of Congo in response to the damages caused by the flood.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to the Democratic Republic of Congo to support the people affected by the flood.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the flood caused by heavy rain in the country from December 12-13, has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives, and significant physical damages. According to the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, as of December 16, 2022, 169 people died, 30 were injured, 280 houses collapsed and around 39,000 people were affected by the flood.

(With Inputs from APO)