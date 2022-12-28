Man killed, son injured after he prevents another person from entering his housing complex in Mumbra

A 33-year-old man from Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra was killed and his son was injured after he tried to prevent another man from entering their housing complex on Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday.

Officials said victim Imtiaz Kasam Sheikh, a resident of Rizvi Colony, spotted accused Sultan Ahmed Shaikh at their society gate around 10 pm and enquired about his visit. While Sultan left the spot, he returned within half an hour with his elder brother and picked up a fight with Imtiaz.

Sultan pulled out a knife and was about to stab Imtiaz when the victim’s 12-year-old son Ayan intervened and suffered injuries to his fingers, the police said. Imtiaz tried to snatch the weapon from Sultan and chased him for some distance.

Near the M Gate area, the police said, Sultan stabbed Imtiaz about a dozen times, killing him on the spot.

The station house officer of Mumbra police station said the accused has been booked under sections 302, 324 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and under 37(1) and 135 sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

