SIU conducts raids in J-K's Shopian, Pulwama in connection with terror-related case

The State Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday carried out raids at three locations in Shopian and Pulwama districts in connection with a terror case. The SIU conducted raids and carried out searches in Shopian and Pulwama -- in south Kashmir as part of its continuing effort to dismantle the terror ecosystem, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:56 IST
The State Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday carried out raids at three locations in Shopian and Pulwama districts in connection with a terror case. The SIU conducted raids and carried out searches in Shopian and Pulwama -- in south Kashmir as part of its continuing effort to dismantle the terror ecosystem, a police spokesperson said. The official said in Shopian, sleuths of the SIU conducted raids at two locations at Zainpora and in Pulwama, raids and subsequent searches was carried out at a suspected location in Naina Bhatpora village.

The search warrants were obtained from the concerned court of law, he said. During the searches, the SIU collected and seized incriminating material and important documents, including digital devices, the spokesperson said. The official said proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed while carrying out the searches. The raids were conducted in connection with the investigation of a case FIR No 83/2022 registered U/s 18, 23 UAP, 7/25 Arms Act at Kellar police station.

Two accused arrested in the case are presently in judicial custody. More recoveries and arrests are expected during further investigation, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

