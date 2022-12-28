Left Menu

2 held with 'explosives' in Kolkata

Police on Wednesday arrested two persons from the Kolkata Leather Complex area, following the seizure of explosives from their possession.Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Special Task Force STF apprehended the duo on motorcycles on the Sonarpur-Bamanghata Highway, a police officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:59 IST
2 held with 'explosives' in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday arrested two persons from the Kolkata Leather Complex area, following the seizure of ''explosives'' from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Special Task Force (STF) apprehended the duo on motorcycles on the Sonarpur-Bamanghata Highway, a police officer said. ''They are explosives dealers from Dubrajpur in Birbhum district. We have seized from them around 40 kg of an orange-coloured substance appearing to be arsenic sulphide,'' he said.

A case has been initiated under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act, the officer said, adding, the two were sent to 14-day police custody by a local court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global
2
5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

 Canada
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022