Russia's Lavrov rejects Zelenskiy's 'peace formula' -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 10:00 IST
Russia will not use Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's 'peace formula' as a basis for negotiations and believes Kyiv is still not ready for real peace talks, Russia's RIA news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday.
Lavrov also told RIA that Kyiv's idea of driving Russia out of eastern Ukraine and Crimea with Western help was "an illusion".
