Blast heard in Ukraine's Kyiv amid Russian missile strike
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-12-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 12:04 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A blast was heard in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on Thursday morning, a Reuters correspondent reported, as authorities reported a fresh Russian missile strike.
Presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook that over 100 missiles were incoming in several waves and air raid alarms could be heard across the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Oleksiy Arestovych
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: US close to providing Patriot missile defence system to Kyiv
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. close to providing Patriot missile defence system to Kyiv
Kyiv mayor reports explosions in centre of Ukrainian capital
Suspected Russian FSB officer charged in US sanctions case
Kyiv mayor reports explosions in centre of Ukrainian capital