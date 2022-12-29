Left Menu

Court dismisses revision plea of man accused of cheating

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 16:41 IST
New Delhi, Dec 29 ( PTI) A sessions court here has dismissed a revision petition challenging the order of a magisterial court declaring a man accused of cheating as an “absconder'', saying the “revisionist cannot play with the court procedure in such a light manner.” The court was hearing the revision petition of Sanjay Tiwari, against whom the K N Katju Marg police station had registered a case for the offences of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Noting his absence from court proceedings, a magisterial court declared him an absconder following which he filed a revision petition.

“The present revision petition is dismissed as there is no illegality, impropriety or irregularity in the impugned order dated January 31, 2022, and is disposed of accordingly,” Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand said in a recent order.

Noting that Tiwari did not deny his absence on the date of hearings and the reason provided for his absence was “not logical,” the court said: “The accused (revisionist herein) cannot play with the Court procedure in such a light manner.” The court also said the magisterial court had “rightly” passed the order.

The petitioner’s advocate said Tiwari had approached a godman in Haridwar as he was going through “huge mental difficulties” and the godman advised him to stay in his ashram “by leaving everything''. So Tiwari remained there till June 15, spending a long time in meditation, and after returning home he came to know that he had been declared an absconder, the advocate said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

