Italy PM urges COVID jab for elderly and fragile, says others should ask doctor

Elderly and fragile people should get vaccinated against COVID, while the rest should seek medical advice on whether to do so, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.

The message to get jabbed is "obviously for the elderly and fragile categories", while for others "the main advice is to ask the doctor," she said in a news conference.

