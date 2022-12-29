UK's Wallace commits 2.3 bln pounds in aid to Ukraine in 2023

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that the UK would allocate 2.3 billion pounds ($2.77 billion) in aid to Ukraine in 2023, adding that some of it would be non-military and humanitarian support.

"From financial year 2023, we'll put in another 2.3 billion (pounds)," Wallace told reporters when asked about Britain's aid to Ukraine. ($1 = 0.8317 pounds)

