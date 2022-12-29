Left Menu

MahaRERA irregularities: Five builders booked in Maha's Thane

This takes the total number of developers booked to 70. Earlier, 65 developers were booked for similar offences by Manpada and Ram Nagar police, he said.

Five builders were booked for alleged irregularities to obtain MahaRERA registration for their projects in Kalyan Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

They are accused of forging documents and submitting bogus ones to obtain permission from MahaRERA and local bodies, the Khadakpada police station official said.

''The five were booked on Wednesday for forgery and other offences. This takes the total number of developers booked to 70. Earlier, 65 developers were booked for similar offences by Manpada and Ram Nagar police,'' he said.

