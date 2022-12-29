CBI arrests Defence Accounts Service officer in Rs 10 lakh bribery case
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The CBI has arrested an officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service in a case of alleged bribery of Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Thursday.
It is alleged that a company based in Jind in Haryana had transferred the money to a middleman seeking favours from the 1988-batch officer, they said.
More details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement