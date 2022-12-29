CBI arrests Defence Accounts Service officer in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

The CBI has arrested an officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service in a case of alleged bribery of Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

It is alleged that a company based in Jind in Haryana had transferred the money to a middleman seeking favours from the 1988-batch officer, they said.

More details are awaited.

