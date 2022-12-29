Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Thursday said more than 18,000 of its personnel from district and traffic units will be deployed across the national capital to ensure security during New Year celebrations.

The traffic will be restricted at Connaught Place from 8 pm on Saturday and alcometer will be used for the drunk driving challans.

Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, ''Police have made adequate security arrangements. Over 16,500 personnel from local police will be deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations. More than 20 companies from outside forces will be given to different districts.

''This time, there will be anti-terror measures in high footfall areas where local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, has made the arrangements. Our motive is that the people in Delhi would celebrate New Year in a better and facilitated manner.'' ''Women safety will also be our focus area and more than 2,500 women personnel will be deployed in the city,'' Pathak said.

Pathak further said more than 1,600 pickets for checking, over 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and 2,074 bikes will be deployed.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said, ''Around 1,850 personnel from traffic police will be deployed along with local police staff for joint checking for which the points have been identified. We have identified around 125 points of drunk and drive. The traffic will be restricted to enter Connaught Place after 8 pm on Saturday and only authorised vehicles will be allowed there. Mobile teams will also be placed which will take action against anti-drunken driving, underage driving, black film on cars' glasses etc.'' There will be more focus on high footfall and celebrations areas, police said.

The deployment this time will be divided into two shifts for giving adequate cover. The shifts will start from 4 to 5 pm till early morning and both the shifts will overlap each other. There will be over 300 ''arrest parties'' at various locations which will take action against those who will break the laws, they said.

''If you are going in a car or on bike, please make sure that the driver or rider is not in inebriated state. The comprehensive police presence will be in high footfall and vulnerable areas,'' Pathak said.

Pathak also said the government guidelines related to COVID-19 will be followed. The district police is also coordinating with state police stations concerned and districts to increase police presence.

The city police has also issued an advisory related to traffic arrangements on the eve of New Year warning of strict action against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.

Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, M&N Block Market Greater Kailash, Defence Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Lodhi Institutional Area, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Chattarpur, Vegas Mall Dwarka, Janak Puri District Centre, Punjabi Bagh, Tilak Nagar Market, M2K Mall Rohini, Pitampura, Model Town, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Cross River Mall in Shahdara and Connaught Place are some of the places where people assemble in large numbers for celebration, the advisory said.

The advisory said special arrangements have been made for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place.

The restrictions shall be imposed from 8 pm onwards on Saturday in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles.

Only authorised vehicles carrying valid passes will be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place, it said.

For Connaught Place, the commuters can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana on, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road, K.G. Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C hexagon, round about Bengali Market, etc., it said.

Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on first come first serve basis. Vehicles parked in unauthorised manner shall be towed away and prosecuted, it stated.

The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements at and around India Gate for regulation of traffic -- both pedestrian and vehicular. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and diverted, the advisory said.

Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is shortage of parking space at India Gate, it said.

In view of large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, people are advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, it said.

