52 Congress workers resign from party in UP's Ballia

Fifty-two Congress workers, including officer bearers of the party's Bairia area unit, have resigned from the primary membership of the party here.

C B Mishra, who was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, said the president of the party’s state unit has been informed about the development. Mishra is among those who resigned.

The party’s district secretaries Ranjit Pathak and Rajni Kant Tiwari, president of Murli Chhapra Block Dr Vishwakarma Sharma, Bairia city president Santosh Kumar Singh and others quit their posts and the primary membership on Wednesday, he said.

“I had joined the Congress after retiring as a regional manager of Central Bank 10 years ago,” Mishra said, alleging that dedicated and loyal people in the Congress are being constantly neglected.

He claimed that he had apprised party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about his views but they were not heard.

“In such a situation, we have decided to resign,” MIshra said.

Asked about the resignations, Congress district president Om Prakash Pandey said no one can be stopped from taking any step in a democracy.

“The resignation of these people is not going to affect the party in any way,” he said.

