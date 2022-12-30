Left Menu

Three killed in two-vehicle crash in UP's Sitapur

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 30-12-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 11:36 IST
Three people were killed and one other critically injured when two motorcycles collided with each other in this district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Bisva-Laharpur road in Manpur police station area on Thursday night, they said.

Both the bikes had a pillion rider each. Shoaib, Shadab and Mobeen fatally injured, Additional Superintendent of Police Sitapur, Rajeev Dikshit said.

They were rushed to the CHC where they were declared dead, the Additional SP said, adding that the fourth person was referred to the district hospital for treatment.

All the victims are in their 30s, Dikshit said.

None of them were wearing protective helmets at the time of the accident, police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his condolences to the families of deceased and directed the district administration for proper treatment of the injured.

