Three killed in road accident in Odisha's Kendrapara

At least three persons were killed when a vehicle collided against an auto rickshaw, in which they were travelling, in Odisha's Kendrapara district.

The incident took place near Duhuria on the Cuttack-Chandbali state highway in Kendrapara district late Thursday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Hemant Sundaray, Rajendra Bal, and Ashish Behura. The victims were returning to their home at Aul from Bhubaneswar when the accident took place. All the three died on the spot.

