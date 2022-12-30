Left Menu

Maha: Woman kills husband, makes it appear like suicide in Akola

During investigations, the police questioned the victims wife who confessed that she had plotted to kill him and hired another villager to commit the crime for Rs 30,000, the official said.The victim was strangled with a rope and his body was hung from an iron beam to make it look like he had committed suicide, he said.The woman has claimed that her husband was an alcoholic and used to beat her up and she was tired of the harassment, the official said, adding that the accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

PTI | Akola | Updated: 30-12-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 13:34 IST
Maha: Woman kills husband, makes it appear like suicide in Akola
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old woman allegedly hired a man to kill her husband and made it appear like a suicide at a village in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Friday.

The 32-year-old victim was found hanging at Punda village in Dahihanda police station limits on Wednesday morning, an official said. The man's body was tied with a rope and bore injury marks, which indicated murder, he said. During investigations, the police questioned the victim's wife who confessed that she had plotted to kill him and hired another villager to commit the crime for Rs 30,000, the official said.

The victim was strangled with a rope and his body was hung from an iron beam to make it look like he had committed suicide, he said.

The woman has claimed that her husband was an alcoholic and used to beat her up and she was tired of the harassment, the official said, adding that the accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

