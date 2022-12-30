Mumbai: Church gets terror threat message on website, offence registered
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai police have registered an offence against an unidentified person after a message warning of a terror attack was posted on the website of a church here, an official said on Friday. A message threatening of a bomb blast was posted on the feedback form on the website of Bandra-based Mount Mary Church on Thursday, he said.
The message ''7 pm blast, Lashkar e Taiba..Hahaha'' cropped up on the website, but a few minutes later another post came up, in which the sender apologised and claimed that the message was sent by a mentally unstable child, the official said.
Considering the seriousness of the message, the Bandra police, however, registered a case under section 505 (2) (statement creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.
ALSO READ
Go First flight returns to Mumbai after facing technical glitch
Fire breaks out in multi-storey residential building in Currey Road area of central Mumbai: Official.
Fire in multi-storey building in central Mumbai, no injury reported
Mumbai: Glitch in signalling system delays suburban train services on Harbour, Trans-Harbour lines
Mumbai Police's EOW closes INS Vikrant fund case against Kirit Somaiya, his son