Mumbai: Church gets terror threat message on website, offence registered

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 19:07 IST
  • India

The Mumbai police have registered an offence against an unidentified person after a message warning of a terror attack was posted on the website of a church here, an official said on Friday. A message threatening of a bomb blast was posted on the feedback form on the website of Bandra-based Mount Mary Church on Thursday, he said.

The message ''7 pm blast, Lashkar e Taiba..Hahaha'' cropped up on the website, but a few minutes later another post came up, in which the sender apologised and claimed that the message was sent by a mentally unstable child, the official said.

Considering the seriousness of the message, the Bandra police, however, registered a case under section 505 (2) (statement creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

