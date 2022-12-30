Brazil's Bolsonaro says no justification for attempted 'terrorist act' in capital
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday there was no justification for what he called an attempted "terrorist act" after police foiled a man's plan to set off an explosive device in Brasilia last week in protest against his election defeat.
The outgoing far-right leader, however, tried to distance himself from George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, who was arrested for the bomb plot and told police that Bolsonaro's call to arms inspired him to get an arsenal of guns and explosives.
"The man had ideas that are not shared by any citizen, but now they classify him as a 'Bolsonarista'," the president complained in a social media broadcast before leaving office.
ALSO READ
Google honors Claudio Kano, Brazilian table tennis player for his contributions to sports
Soccer-Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian 16-year-old prodigy Endrick
Brazil police serve search warrants over Bolsonaro protests
Soccer-Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian 16-year-old prodigy Endrick
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Warner at a crossroads ahead of South Africa series; Soccer-Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian 16-year-old prodigy Endrick and more