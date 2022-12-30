Bus driver killed in three-vehicle accident on Delhi-Jaipur Highway

The 32-year-old driver of a private bus was killed and three others critically injured in a three-vehicle accident on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Bilaspur police station limits on Friday, police said.

The bus driver lost control and rammed into a trailer after his vehicle was hit from behind by a mini truck. The impact of the accident was such that both the bus and the trailer caught fire, they said.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh. His helper and nephew Rinku and two other persons on the bus suffered critical burn injuries and are undergoing treatment, the police added.

The police have registered a complaint against the driver of the mini truck under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint by Rinku.

''An FIR has been registered. The injured are undergoing treatment. As of now, there is no information about the mini truck driver and a probe is underway,'' said Bilaspur police station SHO Neeraj Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)