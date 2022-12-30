Left Menu

Case booked against man for 'derogatory' comments on Lord Ayyappa in T'gana

A case was registered against a man on Friday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Lord Ayyappa devotees after a video purportedly showed him making derogatory comments on the lord went viral in Telangana, police said.B Naresh, was accused of making the remarks on Ayyappa and hurting the religious sentiments of the devotees and Hindus at large, while addressing a meeting in Vikarabad district on December 19, they said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-12-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 20:08 IST
Case booked against man for 'derogatory' comments on Lord Ayyappa in T'gana
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against a man on Friday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Lord Ayyappa devotees after a video purportedly showed him making 'derogatory' comments on the lord went viral in Telangana, police said.

B Naresh, was accused of making the remarks on Ayyappa and hurting the religious sentiments of the devotees and Hindus at large, while addressing a meeting in Vikarabad district on December 19, they said. The complainant said while he was browsing social media platform today, he saw the video of Naresh allegedly making the 'derogatory' comments and lodged the complaint. The comments were made deliberately with an ulterior motive to ridicule and hurt the religious feelings of Hindus and purposefully to hurt the devotees who take Ayyappa Deeksha, the complainant said adding his religious feelings were deeply hurt.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Kodangal police station against the man under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said. Protests were also held at some places in Hyderabad over the comments. A senior police official said the man is absconding and further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022