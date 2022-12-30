Left Menu

Prison inmate dies of tuberculosis in UP’s Deoria

The inmate was taken to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College Deoria for medical treatment on December 20, 21, 22 and 28 of December, the officer added.Meanwhile, Aman Pandey, who was lodged in jail in a rape case, took advantage of the crowd of visitors who had come to meet their family members on Thursday and escaped.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 30-12-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 21:10 IST
An inmate died of tuberculosis, a day after an undertrial prisoner escaped from the district jail here on Friday, officials said.

Ram Ugrah (28) was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Prima facie, it appears that he died of Tuberculosis, Deoria Jail Superintendent Bholanath Mishra said, The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

He was lodged in jail as an undertrial since May 2020 in a case of attempt to murder. ''The inmate was taken to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College Deoria for medical treatment on December 20, 21, 22 and 28 of December,'' the officer added.

Meanwhile, Aman Pandey, who was lodged in jail in a rape case, took advantage of the crowd of visitors who had come to meet their family members on Thursday and escaped. The jail superintendent suspended prison guards Jamir Alam, Shashikant, Chandel Chowdhary and Ajay Maurya for negligence over the matter, officials said.

Another inmate Praveen Pal also escaped from Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College Deoria where he was taken for treatment from the jail on November 1, they said.

Both Pal and Pandey have not been arrested yet, officials said.

