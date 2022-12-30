Left Menu

Man killed in UP's Ghaziabad, neighbour arrested

A 60-year-old grocery store owner was allegedly killed after being indiscriminately slashed with an axe in Vikas Nagar here in the early hours of Friday, police said.The deceased, identified as Mangeram, ran a grocery store in the area and used to sleep outside his house, the police said.His family members learnt about the murder around 7.00 am and his son lodged an FIR against Sunil, who lived in the same neighbourhood, ACP Loni Rajneesh Upadhyay said.The police have arrested Sunil in connection with the murder, the police said.Sunils wife was allegedly having an affair with Kapil, one of Mangerams sons.

A 60-year-old grocery store owner was allegedly killed after being indiscriminately slashed with an axe in Vikas Nagar here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Mangeram, ran a grocery store in the area and used to sleep outside his house, the police said.

His family members learnt about the murder around 7.00 am and his son lodged an FIR against Sunil, who lived in the same neighbourhood, ACP (Loni) Rajneesh Upadhyay said.

The police have arrested Sunil in connection with the murder, the police said.

Sunil's wife was allegedly having an affair with Kapil, one of Mangeram's sons. Kapil eloped with her around a month ago before returning on December 20. Kapil's parents had then handed her over to Sunil before a panchayat, the police said.

On December 26, she again left home with her daughter. Since then, Sunil had allegedly been mounting pressure on Kapil's family to get his wife back. He also allegedly created a ruckus at Mangeram's residence. On Friday, in a fit of rage, Sunil allegedly killed Manegram with an axe while he was asleep. Sunil has been arrested and the axe seized, Upadhyay added. The deceased's body has been sent for post mortem, he added.

