Pope Benedict's funeral to be held on Jan 5 -spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 16:42 IST
Pope Benedict's funeral will be held in St. Peter's Square on Thursday, Jan. 5 and will be presided over by Pope Francis, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Saturday.
The ceremony will start at 9.30 a.m. (0830 GMT).
