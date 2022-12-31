Left Menu

Man held for bomb threat in Mumbai on New Year's eve

A man was arrested from Mumbai for allegedly threatening bomb blasts at some places in the megapolis including on New Years eve, police said on Saturday. The accused, Narendra Kavale, was arrested from Dharavi in central Mumbai after he called up the police control room between 856 pm and 9.20 pm on Friday, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 18:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested from Mumbai for allegedly threatening bomb blasts at some places in the megapolis including on New Year's eve, police said on Saturday. The accused, Narendra Kavale, was arrested from Dharavi in central Mumbai after he called up the police control room between 8:56 pm and 9.20 pm on Friday, an official said. Kavale had allegedly told the control room that blasts will occur at three to four places in the city on Friday night and Saturday, the official said.

''He told the police control room that one Azhar Hussain has left from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh with three-four weapons and RDX (to carry out blasts),'' the official said.

He said prima facie Kavale made the call under the influence of alcohol.

After receiving the phone call, the police tracked the mobile number to Dharavi in central Mumbai and arrested Kavale. A case was registered against Kavale under sections 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 505 (1) ( Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

As Mumbai gears up to welcome New Year, police have tightened security across the city including at popular destinations like the Gateway of India, Juhu beach, Marine Drive, and Girgaum Chowpatty. A total of 10,000 police constables, 1,500 officers, 25 deputy commissioners of police and seven additional commissioners of police have been deployed to maintain law and order, an official had said.

Apart from this, 46 platoons of the state reserve police force (SRPF), three units of the riot control police and 15 quick response teams (QRT) are also deployed, he said.

