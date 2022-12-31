More explosions heard in Kyiv after first wave of blasts
Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 19:29 IST
More explosions sounded in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the surrounding region on Saturday, shortly after the city was rocked by what officials said was a massive Russian missile attack.
Kyiv city authorities told residents to remain in shelters and said that Ukrainian air defences were active in Kyiv and the surrounding area.
