UP revenue official held while taking bribe
- India
A revenue official posted at the Utraula tehsil office here was caught by a team from the Anti-Corruption Organisation while accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe for land measurement, an official said on Saturday.
Karta Ram Yadav, a resident of the tehsil's Shahpur Etai village, had lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Organisation's Ayodhya unit that despite the sub-district magistrate's orders, revenue official Dileep Yadav was not measuring his land, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Saxena said ''On the basis of his complaint, the team on Friday arrested Yadav while taking the bribe,'' said Saxena.
