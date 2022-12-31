Navi Mumbai: Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized from row house, 16 Nigerians held

Sixteen Nigerian nationals, including six women, were arrested and drugs worth more than Rs 1 crore were seized from a row house in Kharghar in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai city on Saturday, a police official said.

The row house was raided on a tip off that some Africans were stocking drugs for supply at New Year events, Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Kale told PTI.

''The seized stock comprises ganja, charas, heroin and methaqualone worth Rs 1,00,70,000. Sixteen Nigerians have been held,'' the DCP said.

A special investigation team comprising Crime Branch and Anti Narcotics Cell personnel will probe the case to find out which parties the contraband was to be supplied, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)