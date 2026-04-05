Joint Operation Unveils Terror Links: Double Arrest in Mumbai

In a decisive move against terrorism, Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Delhi police's Special Cell successfully apprehended two men reportedly associated with a terror outfit focused on online radicalization of young individuals. The arrests took place in Khadavali, Thane and Kurla, Mumbai based on specific intelligence and evidence discovery.

Significantly, the joint operation unveiled crucial documents, electronic devices, and mobile phones from the arrested individuals, hinting at a broader network possibly controlled from Odisha. Sources reveal the operation was initiated two days prior to the arrest, signaling a meticulous planning process.

The case, labeled as criminal conspiracy, has been registered by Delhi police, indicating the initiation of an extensive probe into both the individuals and the group. Authorities suggest that handlers from Odisha might also face scrutiny in upcoming phases of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)