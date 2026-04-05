Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: Mumbai Official Caught in Bribery Scandal

A Mumbai Mantralaya Section Officer was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6.37 lakh to approve developmental funds. Vilas Lad, a Class 1 officer, demanded the bribe from an applicant seeking funds for village infrastructure. The applicant reported to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, leading to Lad's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:55 IST
Corruption Crackdown: Mumbai Official Caught in Bribery Scandal
Officer
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Mumbai apprehended a Mantralaya Section Officer on Sunday for allegedly taking a bribe to approve state funds for developmental work.

Vilas Lad, a Class 1 officer posted at the state secretariat, was caught accepting Rs 6.37 lakh from a complainant who sought funding for village infrastructure. After refusing to pay the bribe, the complainant reported to the ACB, prompting an investigation.

The ACB verified the bribe demand on March 16, leading to Lad's arrest in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. An investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says his wife has filed police complaint against Cong's Pawan Khera for ''false allegations'' against her.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says his wife has filed police complaint agains...

 India
2
Trump's Deadline for Hormuz: Tensions in the Gulf Escalate

Trump's Deadline for Hormuz: Tensions in the Gulf Escalate

 Global
3
Cong allegations against my wife aimed at influencing Assam polls, it's punishable with life imprisonment: CM Sarma.

Cong allegations against my wife aimed at influencing Assam polls, it's puni...

 India
4
Marcos Leonardo's Heroics and Key Asian Football Weekend Highlights

Marcos Leonardo's Heroics and Key Asian Football Weekend Highlights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026