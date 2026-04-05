Corruption Crackdown: Mumbai Official Caught in Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Mumbai apprehended a Mantralaya Section Officer on Sunday for allegedly taking a bribe to approve state funds for developmental work.

Vilas Lad, a Class 1 officer posted at the state secretariat, was caught accepting Rs 6.37 lakh from a complainant who sought funding for village infrastructure. After refusing to pay the bribe, the complainant reported to the ACB, prompting an investigation.

The ACB verified the bribe demand on March 16, leading to Lad's arrest in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. An investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)