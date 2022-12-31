Left Menu

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' U.N. vote

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 23:35 IST
Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' U.N. vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an opinion on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories was "despicable."

"The Jewish people are not occupiers on their own land nor occupiers in our eternal capital Jerusalem and no U.N. resolution can warp that historical truth," he said in a video message.

