12-year-old girl molested during new year celebrations at Mumbai hotel

The girl and the accused were on the dance floor around 3 am on Sunday, when the latter allegedly touched her inappropriately, an official said.The girl informed her parents about it and the hotel staff was alerted.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 15:09 IST

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a man during new year celebrations at a five-star hotel in suburban Juhu here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the girl had come to the hotel with her parents on New Year's Eve and the 29-year-old accused was also present there. The girl and the accused were on the dance floor around 3 am on Sunday, when the latter allegedly touched her inappropriately, an official said.

The girl informed her parents about it and the hotel staff was alerted. The accused was nabbed even as he tried to flee the scene, he said.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) has been registered against the accused, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

