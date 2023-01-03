Jaishankar concludes two-nation visit to Cyprus and Austria

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday concluded his two-nation visit to Cyprus and Austria during which he held talks with the top leadership of the two countries and signed several agreements.

During his visit to Cyprus from December 29 to 31, Jaishankar met with the President of the House of Representatives and acting President Annita Demetriou.

In their meeting, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Demetriou presented a set of commemorative stamps released by the Cyprus post on the occasion of 75 years of India’s Independence and 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Jaishankar also met his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides during which they undertook a detailed review of bilateral ties, including political, economic, commercial and cultural relations. They also exchanged views on India-EU relations, regional as well as international issues of mutual interest, the release said.

Jaishankar laid a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi bust next to Parliament.

During the Cyprus visit, MoUs on Defence and Military Cooperation and Declaration of Intent on Migration and Mobility were signed between the two countries.

Jaishankar also addressed the business community in Cyprus and apprised them about trade and investment opportunities that India offers. He also interacted with the Indian diaspora and appreciated their contribution towards stronger bilateral ties.

During the second leg of his visit to Austria from December 31-January 3, Jaishankar attended the iconic New Year’s concert at the official invitation of his counterpart Alexander Schallenberg.

It was Jaishankar's first visit to Austria as External Affairs Minister and also the first such visit from India in 27 years.

During the visit, Jaishankar met Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen and Speaker of Austrian Parliament Wolfgang Sobotka. He called on Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and held talks with Schallenberg.

The discussions covered a wide gamut of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues.

The two sides signed several agreements, including in the areas of Migration and Mobility which is the first such agreement reached by Austria with any country with whom they have a visa regime and only the second with a non-OECD country.

A Working Holiday Programme agreement signed will allow Indians on holiday in Austria to find employment and work without a work permit for up to six months. Other agreements include the areas of culture and visa free entry of diplomatic passport holders, the release said.

Jaishankar also called Bulgarian President Rumen Radev who was also in Vienna at the same time.

For the first time, Jaishankar held a joint meeting with his Austrian counterpart Schallenberg, Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky and Slovakia's foreign minister Rastislav Kacer in the Slavkov format.

The four Foreign Ministers discussed India-EU relations, respective neighbourhoods and the Ukraine conflict. Jaishankar also had a separate bilateral meeting with Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky.

Jashankar also met International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and discussed further enhancing IAEA’s collaboration with India in many areas, including combating climate change, medical care and other nuclear applications for societal benefit.

The minister interacted with the Indian Community in Austria on New Year’s Day where a cultural programme representative of India’s rich diversity was also showcased. He also engaged with prominent Austrians in the field of foreign and strategic affairs as well as the Austrian media through television and print interviews.

