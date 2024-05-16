Left Menu

Slovak defence minister says doctors are fighting for life of prime minister who was shot

PTI | Prague | Updated: 16-05-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Slovak defense minister says doctors are fighting for the life of the country's prime minister, who was shot multiple times after a political event.

Defense Minister Robert Kalinak, a close ally of Prime Minister Robert Fico in his Smer-Social Democracy party, made the remark Wednesday evening to reporters at a hospital in Banska Bystrica.

He said an operation on Fico was not yet complete and described his condition as "extraordinarily serious."

