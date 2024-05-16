Slovak defence minister says doctors are fighting for life of prime minister who was shot

The Slovak defense minister says doctors are fighting for the life of the country's prime minister, who was shot multiple times after a political event.

Defense Minister Robert Kalinak, a close ally of Prime Minister Robert Fico in his Smer-Social Democracy party, made the remark Wednesday evening to reporters at a hospital in Banska Bystrica.

He said an operation on Fico was not yet complete and described his condition as "extraordinarily serious."

