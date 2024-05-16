Slovak defence minister says doctors are fighting for life of prime minister who was shot
Slovak defence minister says doctors are fighting for life of prime minister who was shot
PTI | Prague | Updated: 16-05-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 00:04 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
The Slovak defense minister says doctors are fighting for the life of the country's prime minister, who was shot multiple times after a political event.
Defense Minister Robert Kalinak, a close ally of Prime Minister Robert Fico in his Smer-Social Democracy party, made the remark Wednesday evening to reporters at a hospital in Banska Bystrica.
He said an operation on Fico was not yet complete and described his condition as "extraordinarily serious."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Robert Fico
- Fico
- Robert Kalinak
- Smer-Social Democracy
- Slovak
- Defense
- Banska Bystrica
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Slovak PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot
QUOTES-World reacts to shooting of Slovak PM Robert Fico
EU's Von der Leyen condemns 'vile attack' on Slovak PM Fico
Slovak PM Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot, government says
EU leaders shocked by 'vile attack' on Slovak PM Fico