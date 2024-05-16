Slovak minister says investigation shows 'clear political motivation' behind assassination attempt

Slovakia's interior minister says an initial investigation shows there was "a clear political motivation" behind the assassination attempt on the country's prime minister.

Matus Sutaj Estok spoke to reporters Wednesday evening at a hospital in Banska Bystrica, where Prime Minister Robert Fico was being treated.

"There's no doubt about it," Defense Minister Robert Kalinak added.

Kalinak said doctors were fighting for Fico's life after he was shot multiple times following a political event.

