Slovak minister says investigation shows 'clear political motivation' behind assassination attempt
Slovak minister says investigation shows 'clear political motivation' behind assassination attempt
PTI | Prague | Updated: 16-05-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 00:06 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
Slovakia's interior minister says an initial investigation shows there was "a clear political motivation" behind the assassination attempt on the country's prime minister.
Matus Sutaj Estok spoke to reporters Wednesday evening at a hospital in Banska Bystrica, where Prime Minister Robert Fico was being treated.
"There's no doubt about it," Defense Minister Robert Kalinak added.
Kalinak said doctors were fighting for Fico's life after he was shot multiple times following a political event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Slovakia
- Robert Fico
- Fico
- Robert Kalinak
- Defense
- Bystrica
- Banska
- Kalinak
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Greece bolster anti-wildfire defenses amid heightened heatwave threat
US Defense Secretary says there was no indication Hamas planning attack on US troops
Norway to Further Increase Defense Spending After Historic Allocation Last Month
US Defense Secretary says there was no indication Hamas planning attack on US troops
Sikkim's Sentinels: Eastern Army Commander Inspects Forward Defenses